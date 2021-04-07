 

Man who placed wife’s body in front of kids guilty of murder

National
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed his wife and propped up her body on a sofa as her children opened Christmas presents was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder.

William Wallace, 39, of Anaheim could face 15 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in June, the Orange County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Za’Zell Preston, 26, was taking college classes in hopes of becoming a domestic violence counselor when she was fatally beaten on Dec. 24 or early Dec. 25 in 2011 by Wallace, who already had served jail time for beating her, the statement said.

Prosecutors said the couple had gone to a neighbor’s Christmas Eve party, and a neighbor described hearing an argument later that night.

The next morning, according to the prosecution, Wallace dragged his wife’s body from the bedroom to the living room couch, placed sunglasses on her and told the children: “Mommy ruined Christmas, she got drunk and ruined Christmas.”

He then had them open their Christmas presents, authorities said.

Wallace’s attorney argued that Preston died from injuries after she drunkenly tripped and fell into a glass table, shattering it.

Preston was slumped over on the couch when paramedics arrived. She left a 7-week-old son and two daughters from a previous relationship, who were then 3 and 8 years old.

“A young mother finally losing her life after years of violence at the hands of her husband is a heart-wrenching tragedy,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement. “That heartbreak is only exacerbated by the fact that her children witnessed much of the violence and were forced to celebrate Christmas in the presence of their dead mother. That is not a Christmas memory any child should be forced to have.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 59°
Fair
Fair 0% 70° 59°

Thursday

80° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 80° 63°

Friday

77° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 77° 62°

Saturday

69° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 69° 61°

Sunday

76° / 52°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 76° 52°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
11%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

62°

9 AM
Few Showers
31%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

66°

11 AM
Showers
44%
66°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

70°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

72°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
72°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

78°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories