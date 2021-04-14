 

Maserati crashes, wedges under freeway during police chase

National

by: via Nexstar Media Wire,

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows the scene where a man fleeing from the CHP totaled his girlfriend’s Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the car under a freeway in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, April 12, 2021. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing the California Highway Patrol totaled his girlfriend’s Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the car under a freeway.

A CHP spokesman in Oakland said Tuesday that the man, who was driving alone, complained of pain and was taken to a hospital after Monday’s crash.

Authorities say the 32-year-old man was speeding on a highway when a CHP officer tried to stop him. He accelerated to over 100 mph, then exited the freeway and crashed.

The man faces charges for reckless evading.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 85° 61°

Thursday

74° / 51°
AM Showers
AM Showers 57% 74° 51°

Friday

70° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 8% 70° 53°

Saturday

66° / 52°
Rain
Rain 79% 66° 52°

Sunday

74° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 48°

Monday

73° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 73° 51°

Tuesday

74° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 74° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
84°

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

73°

7 PM
Few Showers
34%
73°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
67°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
21%
67°

65°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

2 AM
Showers
39%
63°

63°

3 AM
Showers
37%
63°

63°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
63°

62°

5 AM
Light Rain
62%
62°

62°

6 AM
Showers
52%
62°

62°

7 AM
Showers
57%
62°

62°

8 AM
Showers
51%
62°

63°

9 AM
Showers
52%
63°

64°

10 AM
Showers
50%
64°

65°

11 AM
Showers
36%
65°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories