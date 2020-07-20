Massachusetts among most cooperative states when it comes to mask requirements

National

by: Jada Furlow

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Massachusetts residents are among the most cooperative citizens when it comes to wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a new study.

An analysis conducted by Survival at Home, a website dedicated to survival and disaster preparedness, used geotagging data on Twitter to track several mask-related hashtags over the last 30 days. The hashtags, tracked in each state, included #nomask, #burnyourmask, #nomasks, #antimask, and #iwillnotcomply. Over 150,000 tweets were analyzed.

(Photo Credit: survivalathome.com)

Top 10 states of anti-mask wearing activity:

  1. Arizona
  2. Nevada
  3. Florida
  4. Idaho
  5. Maine
  6. Missouri
  7. Wyoming
  8. South Carolina
  9. Ohio
  10. Montana

Early March, Governor Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to pause operations while the Department of Public Health issued a stay-at-home advisory. Residents were advised to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel for two weeks. Over time, the advisory was extended and businesses were required to shut down due to a global increase of COVID-19 cases.

In May, Baker issued a mandatory order to wear face masks or cloth face coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible.

Massachusetts surpassed more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 since March. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Hampden County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in western Massachusetts. The county currently has a total of 7,120 cases and 681 COVID-19 related deaths.

Photo Credit: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

96° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 75°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 75°

Friday

94° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 94° 75°

Saturday

93° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 74°

Sunday

93° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
92°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories