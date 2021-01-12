 

Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years

National
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history due to months without a winner of the big prize.

The Mega Millions $625 million jackpot is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Mega Millions officials increased the jackpot estimate at midday Tuesday.

The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $458.8 million for Mega Millions and $411.4 million for Powerball.

Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They’re even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 59° 45°

Friday

54° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 54° 34°

Saturday

47° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 47° 28°

Sunday

50° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 50° 34°

Monday

54° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 54° 30°

Tuesday

59° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 59° 38°

Wednesday

63° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 63° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
29°

28°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
28°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
33°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
51°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Clear
1%
54°

51°

7 PM
Clear
2%
51°

49°

8 PM
Clear
3%
49°

47°

9 PM
Clear
4%
47°

46°

10 PM
Clear
6%
46°

46°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
46°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
46°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
49°

49°

4 AM
Showers
47%
49°

50°

5 AM
Showers
39%
50°

49°

6 AM
Showers
36%
49°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories