 

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $475 million, drawing tonight

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(NEXSTAR) – You still have time to buy tickets ahead of tonight’s $475 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The drawing will be held at 11pm ET. To win it all, you need to match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

Tickets are $2 each.

Should you beat the odds and win, you’ll have two options for collecting your prize, according to the Mega Millions website:

An annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one to protect the winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

A cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool. The cash option for tonight’s drawing will be $319.4 million.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 83° 63°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 84° 62°

Thursday

86° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 86° 60°

Friday

90° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 90° 62°

Saturday

92° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 92° 64°

Sunday

94° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 94° 67°

Monday

97° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 97° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
79°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
79°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
69°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
80°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
82°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories