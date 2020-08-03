Megan Boswell seeks release from jail amid investigation into daughter’s death

National

by: Gregory Raucoules

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An East Tennessee mother jailed for allegedly giving false information in the disappearance of her infant daughter has been asking a judge to release her from prison.

The remains of Megan Boswell’s daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, were found nearly five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The child’s teenage mother, Megan Boswell, has been jailed in Sullivan County on charges she lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

Her attorney, Brad Sproles, has been pushing a judge to lower the $150,000 bond on 11 counts of filing a false report, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. So far, Sullivan County Judge James Goodwin has refused.

Sproles said told Goodwin on Friday that Megan Boswell has already served five months in the false report case. He said if she had been tried and convicted she would likely qualify for probation.

Goodwin left Megan Boswell’s bond intact and postponed her hearing in the false report case until Aug. 28.

The discovery of the toddler’s body on March 6 followed a search across three states for the girl. Megan Boswell was arrested Feb. 25. Authorities said her inaccurate and conflicting statements had impeded the investigation.

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 72°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 91° 72°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 72°

Thursday

95° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 72°

Friday

96° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

83°

1 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
83°

83°

2 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
80%
83°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories