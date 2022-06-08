TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A distribution center in Tipp City was damaged after severe weather hit Wednesday.

The Meijer Distribution Center located at 4200 South County Road 25A was damaged by storms during the evening. It’s not clear if the facility was hit by a tornado, but it is confirmed that one touched down in the area.

Photo submitted by Carson Griffith

2 NEWS crews are at the scene. Visible damage can be seen at the building. Tipp City police said no one was injured at the building.

WDTN will update this breaking news story as we learn more information.