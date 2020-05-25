Memorial Day: Maryland beaches reopen amid pandemic

OCEAN CITY, Md. (CBS)-

Big crowds showed up at Ocean City, Maryland this Memorial Day weekend.

The beach opened a couple of weeks ago and the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce hopes the crowds adhere to physical distancing signs while patronizing boardwalk businesses.

One of those boardwalk businesses, Thrasher’s French Fries, is offering curbside service, and anticipates this holiday will bring in much needed revenue that’s been otherwise lost due to the pandemic.

