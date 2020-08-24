Memorial honoring fallen officers in Massachusetts vandalized

by: WWLP and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A memorial to fallen police officers in Massachusetts was vandalized over the weekend.

The Beauregard & Schiavina Park in Springfield was defaced with painted graffiti that read, “ACAB,” which stands for “all cops are bast***s,” and “FTP,” which means “f*** the police.”

In a statement, Mayor Domenic Sarno called the vandalism “absolutely terrible” and “disheartening.”

“Individual(s) who committed this most hateful vandalism look to continue to divide us in this most critical time, when we have all been working so hard to unite us towards better understanding one another and mutual respect,” said Sarno. “It’s ironic, because this new neighborhood park area not only stands as a legacy, but just as important bringing together families of all creeds, colors and backgrounds.”

The memorial honors Springfield police officers Michael Schiavina and Alain Beauregard, both of whom were shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in 1985.

Sarno, who also called the vandalism “hurtful” and “disrespectful,” said the city is working to clean it up as soon as possible.

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood called the vandalism “distressing.”

“When something means so much to you it hits home on a personal level,” Clapprood said. “It’s like coming out of your home and seeing something that is sentimental to you or something you’ve invested a lot of time in desecrated.”

