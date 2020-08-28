Memphis man charged with murder in pregnant woman’s shooting death

WREG Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Keierra McNeil

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after a pregnant woman was shot to death last week.

Kevin McKinney was arrested Thursday after a witness identified him as the alleged shooter, authorities said.

Kevin McKinney

On Aug. 20, officers responded to a Walgreens in Cordova, Tennessee, and found Keierra McNeil with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said McNeil was six months pregnant. The baby did not survive.

According to investigators, McNeil went to the Walgreens to meet McKinney, the father of her child, to discuss co-parenting. McKinney was reportedly not happy about the pregnancy and had been pressuring the woman to have an abortion.

A witness told authorities that McKinney came out of the bushes near McNeil’s car and shot her several times before fleeing the scene in a white SUV.

