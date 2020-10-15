Meth Bust in Grove is One of the Largest Busts in Oklahoma History

National

by: Austin Hyslip

Posted: / Updated:

GROVE, OK.– More than 100 kilos of methamphetamine has been seized as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the northeastern part of the state.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Spokesman Mark Woodward says his agency, along with the Grove Police Department started the investigation after developing information regarding large quantities of meth being moved into the area. “Over the past several days, investigators have conducted numerous interviews and served Search Warrants at multiple locations in Grove, Oklahoma in northern Delaware County. As a result, we’ve seized weapons, cash and 231 pounds of methamphetamine which is one of the largest meth seizures in our agency’s history.”

The 231 pounds of methamphetamine has a street value of nearly $2 million. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case. Their names are not being released at this time as the investigation is still on-going.

They face a variety of charges, including Trafficking Methamphetamine.

