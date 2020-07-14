Michigan man killed in police shooting after fight over wearing mask

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 43-year-old Michigan man was fatally shot Tuesday by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop following a fight at a local dairy store.

According to the Michigan State Police, an argument between two men began over wearing a mask inside the Quality Dairy Store in Dimondale, Michigan.

The argument continued in the parking lot, where investigators say Sean Ruis, 43, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, stabbed a 77-year-old man during the dispute, police said.

Ruis, who was not wearing a mask, then drove away to a nearby neighborhood, police said.

The stabbing victim, who had been wearing a mask, was treated for his injuries.

Ruis was later stopped by an Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy.

Ruis pulled a knife on the deputy, who then shot him, authorities said. He died from his injuries.

According to earlier reports, gunshots were heard in the area just after 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 93° 74°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

95° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 75°

Sunday

95° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 76°

Monday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
94°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
93°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
10%
92°

90°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
90°

87°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°

85°

10 PM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
10%
84°

82°

12 AM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
81°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories