Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense

National

by: MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and COREY WILLIAMS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office shows Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) – Attorneys say a teenager charged with killing four students at Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense. A summary of case filings available online says a notice was filed Thursday. The notice should lead to mental health exams of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes for the shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. The filing comes the same day as a new lawsuit alleging negligence by school officials and Crumbley’s parents over the attack. The lawsuit is on behalf of the parents of Tate Myer, who was slain Nov. 30, and other students who witnessed the shootings. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from the school district.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss