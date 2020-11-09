Mike Pence heading to Florida vacation island

National

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand on stage after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — One week after Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence appears ready to take some time off.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Pence is scheduled to travel to Sanibel, Florida, Tuesday through Saturday. Pence has vacationed on the island along Florida’s Gulf Coast several times previously.

Pence’s office didn’t immediately comment on the trip on Monday.

The trip comes as President Donald Trump has pledged to continue trying to contest the outcome of the election and as President-elect Joe Biden is ramping up his transition efforts.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are being briefed virtually on the coronavirus pandemic by a task force of experts their transition team announced Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

