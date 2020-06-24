Minnesota toddler rescued from manure pit on family farm

FARMING TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Minnesota toddler was rescued this week from a manure pit on his family’s farm, reported WCCO.

“It’s a feeling you don’t ever want to have,” his mother, Amanda Douvier, said Tuesday. His father, Jason Douvier, added that he’d “never been that scared.”

Less than a week before he turned 2, Carter Douvier slipped away from his parents as they were doing chores on their farm in Stearns County.

The boy was found with an arm and a leg submerged under the surface of the pit, which contained more than 8 feet of manure, WCCO reported.

“It’s worse than thin ice,” Jason Douvier said. “You could see his little footprints that he walked across before he fell in.”

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived to pull Carter out as he was slowly being sucked under.

“We had a firefighter rappel down the wall and reach out there and grab the kid,” said Albany Fire Department Chief Gary Winkels.

In tears, Amanda Douvier said, “We’re just lucky they were there helping him and we got to him in time.”

Carter had gotten into the pit by wriggling under a gate, which his father has since covered with plywood. He also plans to put barbed wire at the top of it.

“Parents did everything right,” Winkels said. “It was fenced in. Kids are fast, they’re very fast.”