Mississippi Senate approves bill to change state flag

Larry Eubanks of Star waves the current Mississippi state flag as he sits before the front of the Capitol, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. While a supporter of the current flag, Eubanks says he would hope lawmakers would allow a proposed flag change to be decided by the registered voters. The current state flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Senate passed the resolution to remove the confederate battle flag from the Mississippi state flag.

The passing comes after a majority approval of 36-14 in the State Senate. The flag bill needed two-thirds to pass in the senate.

The House and the Senate will have to vote on the bill Sunday, June 28.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, the Mississippi House of Representatives voted to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

According to the resolution created by the Rules Committee, a commission will be formed to establish a flag that does not include the Confederate emblem.

The commission is responsible for developing new designs ideas. One replacement design that will be included on the ballot is the phrase “In God We Trust.”

Mississippians will have the opportunity to vote on the final state flag design in November 2020.

The House passed the flag bill in a two-thirds majority with 85 yeas and 34 nays to advance the bill.