MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was charged and arrested on July 18 after making “threats against Presidents and successors to the Presidency,” according to an affidavit from the South Alabama United States District Court. Bazor is being held in Baldwin County Jail with no bond.

A White House operator said John Bazor called July 10 telling the operator “I am coming to assassinate the president. I can’t wait to see your faces when I put a bullet in him,” according to the affidavit.

Secret Service agents said that Bazor visited the U.S. Secret Service office in Mobile, left several concerning voicemails and tried to file a complaint with a local sect of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a motion for a pretrial mental health examination filed by the South Alabama United States District Court.

Pretrial mental health examinations are requested when the defendant may have a mental health condition that influences their decision-making skills. Secret service agents filed this request after speaking with Bazor’s mother, who said that he suffers from bi-polar disorder, paranoid schizophrenia and drug abuse.

Bazor’s mother suspected something was wrong when he asked her to rent a car for him. He wanted to go to Washington D.C. but didn’t tell her why. She told agents she slept with her car keys in her pillowcase so Bazor didn’t take it without her permission.

Bazor’s mother told agents he used meth since 2017 and she tried to have him committed for treatment several times. Bazor was “involuntarily committed to Mobile Infirmary,” in 2017.

Upon further investigation, secret service agents found Bazor at the Home2Suites and he answered “yes” to the following questions:

Is this your telephone number?

Did you call the White House switchboard and make as threat against the President of the United States

Do you want to carry out this threat?

Bazor and the secret service agents exchanged words and he became more aggressive, pushing the agents. Bazor’s sister was in the hotel room and admitted he needed mental health assistance and used heavy drugs.

Officers arrested Bazor after interviewing family members and gathering evidence. Bazor was also found with drug paraphernalia, including a hypodermic needle and plastic bag, according to the affidavit.

Bazor’s family members confirmed this isn’t his first time in trouble. Bazor’s sister told agents he once hit her former boyfriend over the head with a shower rod and got into fights with others.

Bazor’s aunt was also interviewed by the agents. She also believed Bazor may “have burned down his former residence,” according to the affidavit. Bazor’s mother also told investigators he threatened to “blow up” Town Place Suites in 2017.