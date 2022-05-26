LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother was charged after she went missing with her three children early Wednesday morning in Laurens County.

According to the Lauren County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Heather Burns, 4-year-old William, 2-year-old Justin, and 5-month-old Lily were last seen at their home around 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Fairview Road near the Hickory Tavern community.

Burns and her three children were found safe shortly before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Burns was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

She is currently being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.