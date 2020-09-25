Mom’s remains disappear after being mailed to wrong address

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Kentucky woman is sending out what she calls an “urgent plea” after a box containing her mother’s cremated remains vanished.

Amy Redford says she mailed the package to her sister in Florida on Sept. 9 through the U.S. Postal Service, the Florida Times-Union reported.

It was in a box with a bright red label reading, “CREMATED REMAINS.”

The package was delivered the next day to an apartment where her sister lived, but her sister had moved from the address, unbeknownst to Redford, she said.

Redford said the tenant realized the box wasn’t hers and put it outside her door for the carrier to take. Then it disappeared.

Redford said she hopes someone will see her story and help.

“Getting the word out as much as possible is my best strategy, so that’s sort of what I’ve been hoping for,” Redford told the newspaper. “Somebody might see something, somebody might know something.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 65°

Saturday

85° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 85° 66°

Sunday

83° / 70°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 83° 70°

Monday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 85° 70°

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 76° 61°

Wednesday

76° / 58°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 76° 58°

Thursday

76° / 54°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 76° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

76°

8 PM
Clear
10%
76°

74°

9 PM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories