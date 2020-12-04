 

More than 25 people rescued from human smuggling operation in Texas

National

by: Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

Houston Police/Twitter

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Houston Police rescued approximately 26 people from a “human smuggling operation” on Thursday night, authorities said.

“Officers received a report of a male in his briefs running down the street yelling that he had been kidnapped. The male advised that thirty more people were being held hostage in the house,” Houston Police said in a tweet.

  • People are handcuffed together in pairs and loaded into vans as police investigate a possible human smuggling operation, Thursday night, Dec. 4, 2020, in Houston. About 30 people were taken to the gymnasium of nearby a elementary school and were eventually transported away. Investigators say the victims came from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Cuba. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • People are handcuffed together in pairs and loaded into vans as police investigate a possible human smuggling operation, Thursday night, Dec. 4, 2020, in Houston. About 30 people were taken to the gymnasium of nearby a elementary school and were eventually transported away. Investigators say the victims came from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Cuba. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • People are handcuffed together in pairs and loaded into vans as police investigate a possible human smuggling operation, Thursday night, Dec. 4, 2020, in Houston. About 30 people were taken to the gymnasium of nearby a elementary school and were eventually transported away. Investigators say the victims came from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Cuba. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Law enforcement look over a vehicle at a home where they were investigating a possible human smuggling operation, Thursday night, Dec. 4, 2020, in Houston. About 30 people were taken to the gymnasium of nearby a elementary school and were eventually transported away. Investigators say the victims came from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Cuba. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Law enforcement gather near a home where they were investigating a possible human smuggling operation, Thursday night, Dec. 4, 2020, in Houston. About 30 people were taken to the gymnasium of nearby a elementary school and were eventually transported away. Investigators say the victims came from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Cuba. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Police responded to the home on the southwest side of the city and found 25 males and one female, all only wearing undergarments. It’s unclear what the ages of the victims are.

A police spokesperson said some of the people inside the home appeared to have been wearing only underwear to blend in with the others, but they were clean while the others were dirty, tipping off officers that those few may have been running the operation.

A few people possibly involved in the smuggling operation were detained, authorities said.

The Department of Homeland Security is involved the investigation.

A nearby police department helped open a school gym to keep the victims out of the cold weather.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

62° / 37°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 62° 37°

Saturday

61° / 37°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 61° 37°

Sunday

59° / 42°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 59° 42°

Monday

54° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 54° 32°

Tuesday

53° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 53° 32°

Wednesday

57° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 57° 33°

Thursday

63° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 63° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

57°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

53°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Clear
10%
46°

44°

11 PM
Clear
10%
44°

42°

12 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

2 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
40°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
39°

39°

5 AM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

6 AM
Clear
10%
38°

39°

7 AM
Clear
10%
39°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
39°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories