Mother charged with fatally stabbing 5-year-old girl in Chicago

by: WGN Web Desk and Glenn Marshall and Nexstar Media Wire

CHICAGO — A mother charged in the fatal stabbing of her 5-year-old daughter is expected in court Monday.

Simone Austin, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Serenity Arrington.

Police said officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 9 a.m. Saturday and found 5-year-old Serenity with multiple stab wounds on her body, including her throat.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her death was ruled a homicide.

According to police, the stabbing happened inside the house of the girl’s grandfather. Police said they are familiar with the home, located in East Garfield Park, Illinois.

“There were prior calls to the address. We just don’t know at this time why … what happened today. But there were multiple calls,” said Chicago police officer Jose Jara.

Police say Austin approached officers at the scene and was taken into custody.

The details behind the incident remain unclear.

