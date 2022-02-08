Motorcyclist dies after fall from mall parking garage while doing tricks: officials

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials respond to the scene of a fatal incident involving a motorcyclist in Santa Clarita on Feb. 7, 2022. (KTLA)

(KTLA) — A motorcyclist who was apparently performing stunts in a California mall parking structure died after flying over the handlebars and falling several floors, officials said Monday.

The victim was described by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department only as being female in her mid-20s.

The incident occurred at the parking structure of the Westfield Town Center in Santa Clarita.

Video from the scene showed several law enforcement officials cordoning off the area at the bottom floor of the structure, and sheriff’s vehicles on the roof of the parking structure, where tire tracks could be seen on the ground.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

“The Fire Department attempted to render aid to her. They transported her to the hospital and at the hospital, she was pronounced deceased,” said Sgt. Dave Shoemaker of the LASD.

The sheriff’s department said they suspected the woman was doing tricks before flying over the motorcycle’s handlebars. It’s also possible she was learning to ride the motorcycle.

“I know friends want to teach people, but if you’re that interested, take a professional course,” Shoemaker said.

The Sheriff’s Department is working with the mall to find video to confirm if she was learning how to ride rather than performing stunts.