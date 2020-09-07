Myrtle Beach lawyer disbarred after Alford plea to indecent exposure, history of similar charges

by: Kaitlyn Luna

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach lawyer is no longer allowed to practice law after entering an Alford plea on charges of indecent exposure, and a history of pleas related to assault and voyeurism.

Jacob Parrott was disbarred on Aug. 13 by the state Supreme Court, backdating to June 5, 2018, when he was arrested for indecent exposure after police said he was exposing himself and masturbating by a public pool, according to the court records.

After the arrest, Parrott entered an Alford plea. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

Parrott was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended to 12 months probation and a payment of $168.75 in court costs, according to the records.

Parrott also had a previous court history prior to this arrest. In 1997, he received a four-month suspension after an Alford plea to assault and battery, when he was accused of pulling down a woman’s bikini bottom while she was sunbathing at Surfside Beach in May of 1994. According to the document, Parrott also was accused of pulling down a woman’s swimsuit bottom in North Myrtle Beach in 1989, but was not prosecuted for the offense.

In 2017, according to records, Parrott, was suspended for nine months after he was arrested and charged with voyeurism for using a cell phone to take photos up a woman’s skirt in a grocery store.

Parrott is listed “in not good standing,” according to the South Carolina Bar Association.

