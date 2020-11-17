Myrtle Beach man charged with kidnapping after police say he forced 3 people to undress at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a 27-year-old man on Monday and charged him with kidnapping after they said he man forced three people to undress at gunpoint.

Police responded on Saturday to Generation X on Ocean Boulevard for a kidnapping call, according to warrants. David Daniel Cordova, of Myrtle Beach, was inside the store when he accused someone of stealing his Xanax pills and he forced three people into a backroom, where he demanded that they undress. Cordova presented a handgun and made death threats, according to the warrants.

Police found a handgun, a 45.4 grams of a substance that tested positive for crack cocaine and two bottles of Xanax that he did not have a prescription for, according to warrants.

Cordova has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking in ice, crank, crack (28 grams or more but less than 100 grams) and possession of a controlled substance.

He remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Tuesday morning, on a $15,000 bail. He did not have any bail set for the kidnapping charges, as of Tuesday morning.