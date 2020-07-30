Myrtle Beach Police Department looking for man accused in kidnapping, assault on Ocean Blvd

Christopher Pride (Courtesy: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of violent crimes along Ocean Boulevard.

Police say Christopher Mariquez Pride of Huntsville, Alabama is wanted for Assault 1st degree, Kidnapping, Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Carry and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Police say the crimes were committed Tuesday at 1201 South Ocean Boulevard.

Police say Pride fled in a stolen silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a Georgia license plate.

