Myrtle Beach to discuss possible cancellation of CCMF, which brings $20 million in revenue annually

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council will meet Tuesday morning to talk about the challenges around having the Carolina Country Music Festival

The festival was originally set to for June 4th, but due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak it was postponed to September 17th.

City council will not vote today on whether to reschedule or cancel the festival all together. An announcement on their decision is expected to be made August 11.

The pandemic has put a dent in the city’s revenue. Mayor Brenda Bethune tells News13, CCMF brings the city about $20 million every year.

As restaurant and businesses try to stay afloat one nearby bar owner was looking forward to this year’s festival, but worries that it may be canceled.

“This festival – it would’ve given us an injection. We missed everything this year. The whole season is gone,” Victor Shamah explained.

Shamah is the owner of The Bowery, which stands across from the annual festivities.

“Really we’re doing a 10th of what we could be doing – what we should be doing in this area for this time of year,” he said.

City officials said Governor Henry McMaster’s current orders prohibit concert venues from operating. In order for the festival to happen, the venue must change.

Despite the outcome, Shamah remains optimistic. ” I have faith in the council and everybody else in the city. I think that everybody’s going to do the right thing,” he said.

Council members will meet at the Ted C. Collins center Tuesday morning at 9. The public is welcome to attend.

