NASA to open ISS to private astronauts
NEW YORK (AP) - NASA announced Friday that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year.
The round-trip ticket will cost an estimated $58 million. And accommodations aboard the orbiting outpost will run about $35,000 per night, for trips of up to 30 days long.
The space agency says only two visitors per year will be allowed, for now. Private astronauts will have to meet the same medical standards and training and certification procedures as regular crew members.
Governor Ivey signs bill aimed at pardons and parole reform
Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill Thursday that aimed at reforming Alabama's Pardons and Paroles Board.Read More »
Alabama's new seat belt law will require backseat passengers to buckle up
In Alabama...Governor Kay Ivey has signed a bill that will make it illegal if back seat passengers are not wearing their seat belts.Read More »
