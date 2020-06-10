NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JUNE 07: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 Roland Chevrolet, and Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 07, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(AP) – NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties.

NASCAR says Wednesday the Confederate flag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s lone black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was “no place” for them in the sport. Wallace asked the stock car series with deep ties to the South to formally distance itself from what for millions is a symbol of slavery and racism.