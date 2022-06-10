SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night near Lyman.

The shooting happened on Wild Cherry Circle near Highway 357 just before midnight, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the victim lying in the road with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he later died.

The coroner identified the victim as Nathaniel Xavier Johnson of Taylors.

“He’s a great kid, he wanted to learn everything,” said Drew Adams who worked with Nathaniel Xavier Johnson.

Drew Adams worked with Nathaniel Xavier Johnson. He went by Xavier and he was very loved.

“Probably one of the absolute hardest working kids you’d ever meet,” Johnson said.

Adams said Xavier just graduated from Greer High School last week. He was athletic, on the wrestling team and was less than a month away from boot camp for the Army.

Caleb Pietras (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Xavier’s mom told 7NEWS, he was kind and tried to help everyone he knew.

The sheriff’s office said they identified the shooter as 17-year-old Caleb Emmanuel Pietras based on witness statements.

Pietras was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and arrested Thursday in Greenville County, deputies said.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was due to a domestic related issue.

Pietras is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.