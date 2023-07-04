A mass shooting in Philadelphia has claimed the life of 5 adults and injured two children on Monday night.

It all started at 8:30 a.m. on July 3 when a gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire at random, near the area of 56th and Chester Avenue.

After witnesses called 911 and flagged down nearby officers, police found gunshot victims and began providing aid. As they were attending to the injured victims, officers heard more gunshots and began chasing the suspect as he continued to fire.

According to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, police caught the suspect and he was arrested in an alley after surrendering.

He had a bulletproof vest, an “AR-type rifle,” multiple magazines, a handgun and a police scanner, said Outlaw.

The gunman was later identified as a 40-year-old man, but police have not released his name. Police also say that a second person was taken into custody for potentially shooting at the suspect, but no connection has been found yet.

Throughout the eight block area of the shooting, police found dozens of shell casings and are working to identify witnesses, find cameras, and figure out why the shooting happened, revealed Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Police say all the victims were male and their estimated ages range between 16-59 years old.

The two injured boys are ages 2 and 13. They are currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition.

According to a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University, this shooting marks the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023, which is the highest on record by this point in the year.

Police are still investigating the connection between the victims and the shooter, “At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” Outlaw said.

If you have any information about the suspects or the victims, call 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.