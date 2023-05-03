UPDATE: Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Cobb County Police Department has announced the apprehension of the suspect in Wednesday’s active shooter investigation in Atlanta, after an 8 hour manhunt.

24-year-old Deion Patterson has been apprehended shortly before 8 p.m.

Authorities say they were called to a building on West Peachtree Street between 12th St and 13th St. at 12:08 p.m.

Investigators say there were 5 victims. One person, a 39-year-old woman, has been pronounced dead at the scene. Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25 were transported to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Patterson opened fire in a waiting room at Northside Hospital Midtown.

Investigators believe he carjacked a vehicle at a nearby Shell Gas Station and fled the scene, leaving the area. By 12:30 p.m., he was in Cobb County.

The Atlanta and Cobb County Police Departments, along with the Atlanta Mayor, held a joint press conference shortly after he was apprehended.

Cobb County Police Department officials say they located him in an unoccupied building near Truist Park.

The Atlanta Police Department released these photos of Patterson during the course of the search.

The Atlanta Police Department held a press conference just before 4 p.m.

