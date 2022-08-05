MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Flomaton, Alabama, was found dead and the Michigan suspect now faces murder charges, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA began a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon.

On Aug. 2, a separate homicide was reported in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

These suspected murders combined led ALEA to put out a bulletin on the Green Bay Police Department’s behalf.

This bulletin, detailing a murder suspect traveling in Alabama, resulted in the law enforcement agency receiving tips from local police departments.

This concluded in the agency linking 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson to both murders.

Anderson was arrested by officials on Aug. 3 after being found driving a stolen vehicle. He faces murder and first-degree burglary charges.

This investigation is on-going. Stay with WRBL News 3 as the case continues to develop.