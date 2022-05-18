(WRBL) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid their respects Tuesday at a memorial for the ten victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

Police say a white gunman intentionally targeted black people at a grocery store, most of them elderly shoppers.

Speaking in Buffalo Tuesday, President Biden called the shooting a murderous, racist rampage.

The president also condemned “replacement theory” a conspiracy shared online by the shooter, which claims Democrats are trying to replace the White electorate with minority voters.

“I call on all of you reject the lie, I call all Americans to reject the lie, and I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain, and for profit,” said Biden. “That’s what it is, we’ve now seen too many times the deadly destructive violence this ideology unleashes.”

Aides to the President said he will renew calls for a ban on high-capacity assault weapons and magazines, as well as pushing for universal background checks for purchasing firearms.