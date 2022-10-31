DELPHI, Ind. — It’s a development loved ones of Libby German and Abby Williams have long prayed for: charges filed in connection to the Delphi murder investigation.

Indiana State Police announced Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was charged with two counts of murder during a news conference Monday.

Richard Allen booking photo

Investigators provided little details besides the arrest and charges for Allen, insisting the investigation was ongoing and any further details could compromise the case.

“While I know you are all expecting final details today concerning this arrest — today is not that day.” said ISP Superintendent Doug Carter, before repeating, “Today is not that day.”

Carter continued, “This investigation is far from complete, and we will not jeopardize its integrity by releasing or discussing documents or information before the appropriate time.”

“If you choose to be critical of our silence, be critical of me. Not the front line,” Superintendent Carter advised.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, who was also sheriff when Libby German and Abby Williams were murdered in 2017, referenced his faith when he took the podium during Monday’s announcement.

“I believe in a God of justice and righteousness,” said Leazenby. “Today I believe that same God has provided us with justice for Abby and Libby.” Leazenby thanked the public for providing tips, as well as cards, letters, and calls of encouragement during the five-year investigation.

Richard Allen booking photo (right) compared to original sketch of suspect released in 2017 (top left) and later sketch released in 2019 (bottom left)

The probable cause affidavit for Allen’s arrest and subsequent charges is “temporarily sealed,” according to ISP and Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland. However, McCleland also said there will be a public hearing in the future to determine how soon the documents could be unsealed.

The email (abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com) and phone (765-822-3535) tip lines remain open.

Allen is currently in custody at the White County Jail and is being held without bond. He entered a not guilty plea during an initial hearing Friday. State police said he was arrested on Wednesday when he was taken into custody at ISP’s Lafayette post.

Libby German and Abby Williams

On February 14, 2017, the bodies of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were found one day after they went for a hike on the Monon High Bridge, part of the Delphi Historic Trails system.

For the five years that followed, the questions of who killed the best friends and why has weighed heavily on the Carroll County town of Delphi and beyond.

Sources have confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 that Richard Allen worked at a local CVS. A CVSHealth representative provided the following statement:

As members of the Carroll County community, we remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families. We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees was arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can.

Allen’s home was searched last week, with investigators digging up his firepit and towing a vehicle. They have not shared what evidence – if any – was found.

Although it is unclear how long he may have been on law enforcement’s radar, Allen has never been named publicly as a figure in the Delphi investigation.

It’s still unknown if he has any connection to Ron Logan, the owner of the property where Libby and Abby were found. The FBI carried out a warrant to search his land on March 17, 2017. According to the search warrant, Logan created a false alibi for his whereabouts the day of the murder and his cell phone pinged near where the girls’ bodies were found. He died of COVID-related complications in January and was never charged.

Kegan Kline

Another figure in the Delphi investigation is Kegan Kline, a man charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography. According to investigators, Kline is behind the fake “anthony_shots” profile, a false online persona that communicated with Libby German. Transcripts obtained by The Murder Sheet podcast show the person who communicated with Libby through the “anthony_shots” persona had agreed to meet Libby around the time she went missing. Like Ron Logan, Kline has also never been charged in connection to the Delphi murders.

Richard Allen’s next scheduled pre-trial hearing January 13. A jury trial is scheduled for March 20.