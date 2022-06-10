SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute, U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore said in a release Friday.

Forty-year-old Cody Dalton Romines was charged in an indictment returned on Tuesday (June 7th). This federal indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed back in May.

In an affidavit filed with the original criminal complaint, a MSHP corporal saw Romines speeding on I-44 in a black Kia Optima on May 17th and began to stop him. After fleeing from the MSHP trooper for over a mile Romines was eventually captured.

During their pursuit of Romines, however, MSHP troopers said they witnessed Romines throw a Ziploc bag outside his window. During their follow up investigation, a bag was found in a ditch near the pursuit location containing 172 grams of fentanyl.

The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.