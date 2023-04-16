DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) — Another press conference was held in Dadeville, Alabama, following a mass shooting that left four dead and over a dozen injured, according to investigators.

The shooting on Saturday, April 15 around 10:30 p.m. took place at a Sweet 16 birthday party, witnesses told WRBL earlier. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) launched a death investigation at 11:45 p.m. that night.

Authorities held their second press conference of the day on April 16 at 6 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (CT). You can watch the conference in the video player above.

