National Guard troops photographed sleeping on marble floors of Capitol ahead of impeachment vote

Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor’s Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(NEXSTAR) – In the hours ahead of another tense Wednesday on Capitol Hill, members of the National Guard could be seen huddled in groups, trying to get some sleep on the floor of our nation’s capitol.

The visible military presence was aimed at maintaining security a week after a violent takeover of the United States Capitol as lawmakers were expected to vote Wednesday on a second impeachment effort against outgoing President Donald Trump.

As the House opens its impeachment hearing, the District of Columbia National Guard says it has been authorized to arm troops assigned to security duty on the U.S. Capitol grounds.

In photos captured by political staffers and journalists, dozens of camouflaged guard members could be seen takings some down time in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Capitol is blanketed today with new layers of security, including hundreds of members of the National Guard. Some sleeping from overnight stays, others up and about. I walked three in search of food to the Senate subway to get to the right spot to get fed. I hope. pic.twitter.com/sVMwMdbcmn — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) January 13, 2021

Much of the online reaction questioned why the troops were not provided more comfortable sleeping arrangements.

The Guard said in a statement that the increased presence was requested by federal authorities and approved by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy as of approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Up to 15,000 Guard members are expected to be on duty in coming days in the district to support law enforcement in connection with the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.