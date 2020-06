AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the tenth day of demonstrations in Austin, protesting police brutality as well as the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin, thousands of people attended a rally which focused on Black lives and Black voices. Despite temperatures that approached 100 degrees, thousands of people of all ages made the march from East Austin to the Texas Capitol grounds.

The organizers say everyone was welcome to attend this event "but we will be centering this moment around black voices, black stories, and most importantly black solutions in this time!"