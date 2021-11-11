Naturalization ceremony held at George Washington Carver National Monument granted US citizenship to 40 people

DIAMOND, Mo. — The George Washington Carver National Monument served as the backdrop for a special ceremony today.

40 people from 26 different countries took the “Oath of Allegiance” to the United States. Park Superintendent Jim Heaney says Carver himself would have been proud to have such a meaningful event in his own backyard.

“It is just a deeply moving and emotionally charged experience, this is the 3rd Naturalization ceremony that we’ve had at the park and it certainly won’t be the last, it’s just an incredible experience,” said Jim Heaney, Park Superintendent.

“I mean I have my family here, I’m married and we have a beautiful daughter, it feels just natural I guess, cause I’ve been here for so long, I don’t know, but I’m very proud, very touched, so a lot to take on right now,” said Elodie Fairfax, Paris France Native.

Fairfax says she first came to America as a tourist, but quickly fell in love with the country. She’s also glad to finally be an American citizen.