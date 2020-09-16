Nearly 550,000 kids test positive for COVID-19

National

by: Kennedi Walker

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to health experts, over half a million children in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pediatrician, Dr. Stephen Sanches says even though the number may sound shocking, he isn’t surprised. In most cases, symptoms in children aren’t as severe as adults.

“Most of the kids that have gotten it have overall had milder cases than their adult counterparts had,” Dr. Sanches said. “Most of the [symptoms] tend to be mild upper respiratory symptoms, occasional Gastrointestinal symptoms, and some fever.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics also reports a 15% increase in child cases between Aug. 27 and Sept.10. Dr. Sanches says he believes schools starting back up is the cause.

“The more the people are around each other the more the virus is going to spread,” Sanches said.

Stephanie Ivey, Director of Young Years Childhood Development Center, says COVID-19 has drastically changed the way she operates.

“One of my biggest fears is having a child test positive,” Ivey said.

Kids must now have daily temperatures checks, parents and staff have to wear masks, and frequent hand washing is encouraged. Ivey says safety is everyone’s top priority.

“It stays on my mind, my assistant’s mind, and all the teachers’ minds,” Ivey said.

Health officials say children make up nearly 10% of cases reported in the U.S. According to the report, children make up less than 1% of all coronavirus deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 67°
Periods of heavy rain and windy
Periods of heavy rain and windy 100% 68° 67°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 58°

Sunday

72° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 57°

Monday

73° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 55°

Tuesday

75° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 PM
Rain/Wind
90%
68°

68°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
68°

69°

8 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
69°

70°

9 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

10 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

11 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

12 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

71°

1 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

72°

2 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
72°

72°

3 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

4 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

5 AM
Rain
100%
72°

73°

6 AM
Rain
90%
73°

73°

7 AM
Rain
90%
73°

72°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

73°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
73°

73°

11 AM
Showers
50%
73°

74°

12 PM
Showers
50%
74°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

4 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

5 PM
Showers
40%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories