Neosho schools one of seven MO school districts to be subpoenaed by AG

MISSOURI — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt subpoenaed several school districts across Missouri, demanding information on the school districts’ decision to utilize student surveys, potentially without parental consent.

The seven schools that were subpoenaed for their use of student surveys were:

Mehlville School District

Webster Groves School District

Jefferson City School District

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District

Park Hill School District

Springfield School District

Neosho School District

The surveys, Schmitt’s Office notes, contained questions that asks students about “their parents’ political beliefs, and parents’ income levels and included racially-biased questions, among other things.” The Attorney General’s Office even launched a transparency portal on the MO AG website that indexes Sunshine Law requests sent to school districts on behalf of parents.

The subpoenas themselves inquire whether the districts’ actions violate Missouri state statute 161.096, or the Family Education Right and Privacy Act, or the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment in regards to the documents and surveys distributed by the districts; and if parents consented to their distribution.

Schmitt said in a release that the reason for the subpoenas is to “increase transparency in our schools” by encouraging parents to browse the transparency portal and see the documents provided by school districts as well as “submit objectionable curriculum and policies and practices…”

Through submissions to their transparency portal and open record requests, the AG’s Office included what they call “objectionable teacher trainings and assignments” in their press release (shown below). These include a “witnessing whiteness” teacher training, a reading assignment that asks students to analyze a novel with a “feminist” or “Marxist” lens, and a slide from a school board seminar that displays “the cycle of oppression/socialization.”

The Attorney General’s Office also sent a civil investigative demand to Educational Equity Consultants, a “diversity, equity, and inclusion” consultant that frequently works with a number of Missouri schools.