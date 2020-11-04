Nevada: Election results update won’t come until Thursday

by: Greg Haas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office tweeted at 2:45 a.m.: That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5.” The full tweet is below:

There was no explanation why the results would pause for a full day.

However, in Northern Nevada, Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale says they plan to release another results update at 10 a.m. today, and every day after, until all are out. You can follow the Washoe County election results updates HERE.

Washoe County is also planning a media briefing at 3 p.m. with their Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula.

So far, the state has counted all early in-person votes, all Election Day in-person votes and all ballots through Nov. 2. Still to count:

  • Mail ballots received on Election Day
  • Mail ballots that will be received over the next week
  • Provisional ballots

It’s unclear how many votes are still outstanding.

