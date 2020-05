LAS VEGAS (CNN)- One man went on a special mission Memorial Day weekend.

Peter Makredes ran 100 miles to raise awareness of veteran suicides and the need to prevent them.

Makredes undertook the effort in support of the group Mission 22. It’s named after the 22 vets who commit suicide every day in the United States.

Sean DeLancy of Las Vegas CNN affiliate KTNV brings us this inspiring story.