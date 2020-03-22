New York couple gets married while friend officiates from apartment window

NEW YORK, NY (WRBL) – There can be happiness amid the crisis.

Amanda Wheeler and Reilly Jennings had planned to get married in October. But they decided to do the wedding earlier and went to a marriage bureau in New York City.

However, the bureau closed because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily for them, a friend offered to officiate their wedding outside his fourth-floor apartment.

Wheeler and Jennings were on a Manhattan street last Friday for their impromptu wedding ceremony, while their friend performed his officiating duties outside his apartment’s window.