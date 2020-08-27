“NewsNation” prepares to launch September 1, utilizing stories from Nexstar stations including WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The new month will bring America’s news consumers a new alternative for national news.

WRBL News 3’s parent company Nexstar is launching “NewsNation.” The new show will profile stories of national interest, but promises to do it without spin.

News 3’s Greg Loyd spoke to “NewsNation” anchors Joe Donlon and Rob Nelson in this web-exclusive interview.

“We are presenting a three-hour block of news in primetime without opinion. That’s what makes it unusual,” said Donlon. “It’s getting a lot of attention because it is so unique. Much of the cable bandwidth, of course, is consumed by talk and opinion. That’s not what we’re going to do.”

Starting September 1, “NewsNation” will air from 8 pm – 11 pm Eastern each night on WGN America.  WGN America is available through most cable, satellite and television providers.  Click here to find out where you can find WGN America on your TV provider.

The seven-day-a-week, three-hour primetime newscast will originate from a new state-of-the-art newsroom at Nexstar’s superstation, WGN in Chicago.

The broadcast will be fueled with content from Nexstar’s strong network of local stations, including WRBL News 3. 

But the program will also have a heavy emphasis on breaking news and developing stories.

Along with the nightly broadcast, “NewsNation” will offer a website and digital app “NewsNation Now” that will operate 24/7.

To learn more about “NewsNation” and to take a glimpse behind-the-scenes, we invite you to watch Greg’s full interview.

