‘No way did we ever dream of this.’ Four Oklahoma siblings die of COVID-19 in less than three weeks

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family was forced to bury four siblings in less than a month after COVID-19 made its way onto their farm.

The Annuschat dairy farm in Okarche has been in operation since Oklahoma’s statehood. Each sibling had a different but important role. Now, only memories remain.

Larry Annuschat

One by one the four family members tested positive for COVID-19, and they were rushed to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Larry Annuschat’s life in Okarche quickly turned lonely.

“God coming in there and wiping out the whole kitchen cabinet, no way did anyone ever dream of this one,” Larry Annuschat said. “I am going to miss them.”

Larry was forced to attend four funerals for his four inseparable siblings.

Ron and Paul Annuschat were confirmed with the virus first. Days later, Nick was the next.

“All of a sudden he was coughing, and he goes, ‘I got it,'” Larry Annuschat said. “He was fine four hours before.”

Then, Larry’s sister, Vicki, tested positive, and in the blink of an eye, all of them were gone.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ron Annuschat died on Oct. 30.

Sixty-eight-year-old Paul Annuschat died on Oct. 31.

Fifty-nine-year-old Nick Annuschat died on Nov. 9.

Sixty-six-year-old Vicki Lynn Marks died on Nov. 20.

Larry Annuschat’s siblings, all lost to COVID-19.

“There is no noise at home,” Larry Annuschat said. “There’s nothing.”

Larry was once one of 10 kids, but now he’s the last living brother left to continue the legacy. Larry also tested positive for COVID-19 in October, but he says he was lucky to only have mild symptoms.

“I know where they are at,” Larry Annuschat said. “I know where all of these people are. I will get there. I will see them again.”