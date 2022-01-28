North Carolina man charged in connection to mother’s death

MCDOWELL, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina man has been charged in connection to his mother’s death.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Charles William Carroll, 37, of Nebo, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In June of 2020, deputies began an investigation into the death of Ann Carroll who died at a hospital in Asheville.

During the investigation, deputies uncovered neglect and abuse by her son, Charles Carroll, ultimately caused her death.

Carroll was arrested on June 18, 2022 and given a $75,000 bond.

