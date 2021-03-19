 

NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry

National

by: JIM MUSTIAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for Donald Trump, arrives at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Friday, March 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was interviewed on Friday for an eighth time by New York prosecutors investigating the former president’s finances.

Cohen met with investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office amid a swirl of new activity in the the criminal inquiry,including fresh subpoenas and face-to-face meetings with key witnesses.

The investigation includes an examination of whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. also is scrutinizing hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf.

His office is now in possession of eight years of Trump’s tax records after a lengthy legal battle.

In a recent interview, investigators asked Cohen about Trump’s Seven Springs estate as part of an inquiry into whether the value of the 213-acre Westchester County property was improperly inflated to reduce his taxes. Prosecutors asked about individuals involved in the appraisal of the estate and benefits derived from its valuation, including a $21 million income tax deduction.

Cohen was released to home confinement last year amid coronavirus fears, and his recent meetings have been conducted via video conference.

Vance announced last week that he would leave office at the end of the year and not seek reelection. He recently hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz — who, as a federal prosecutor, oversaw the prosecution of Gambino crime boss John “Junior” Gotti — as a special assistant district attorney to assist in the wide-ranging probe of Trump’s finances.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

61° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 2% 61° 42°

Saturday

59° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 59° 45°

Sunday

69° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 12% 69° 47°

Monday

72° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 72° 51°

Tuesday

73° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 73° 56°

Wednesday

74° / 60°
Showers
Showers 59% 74° 60°

Thursday

76° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 76° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
59°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
60°

60°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
60°

61°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
61°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
57°

57°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
57°

56°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
56°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
6%
55°

53°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
53°

52°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

50°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
50°

49°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

47°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

44°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
44°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories