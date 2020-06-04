NYPD officer stabbed in neck, 2 injured in shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A day that began with hope that New York City was beginning to find a way out of the crisis caused by the coronavirus and a week of angry demonstrations over police brutality ended Wednesday with more violence.

Peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd drew thousands of people, but were broken up by police after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew went into effect.

Then, with the streets quiet for the first time in days, police said a man ambushed officers on an anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn, stabbing one in the neck.

The officers struggled with the man and a gun fired during the fight. One of the officers was struck in the hand and another also suffered a hand injury.

The attacker was shot and wounded.