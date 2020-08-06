Ohio governor Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire and NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Speaking during a year-end interview at the Governor’s Residence, the first-term Republican told The Associated Press that it’s all part of his commitment to help every Ohioan reach their “God-given potential.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the governor’s office, DeWine tested positive after he took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. 

DeWine currently has no symptoms, the release states.

DeWine is returning to Columbus, where he and first lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.

DeWine’s office says he plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test Thursday as part of the protocol to greet the president and tested negative.

